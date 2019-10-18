Best Bets: Lady Gaga, Lynyrd Skynyrd, J Balvin and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM

One of Las Vegas’ all-time touring favorites Jimmy Buffett is back at MGM Grand Garden Arena this weekend, but first up at the south Strip mega-venue is current pop chart-topping trio the Jonas Brothers. How much music can you fit in one space in one weekend? Don’t worry, that’s only the beginning of the list of the music stars visiting Vegas in the next few days.

TODRICK HALL You may have seen versatile performer Todrick Hall most recently in Taylor Swift’s video for “You Need to Calm Down.” The pair actually co-produced that colorful clip. Hall’s Haus Party World Tour touches down at Green Valley Ranch Resort’s Grand Events Center Friday night. October 18, info at stationcasinoslive.com.

LYNYRD SKYNYRD It’s another huge weekend at T-Mobile Arena, even without a Vegas Golden Knights game on the calendar. Phil Collins performs Saturday night but first, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” makes up for its rescheduled concert date with a Southern rock extravaganza on Friday. October 18, info at t-mobilearena.com.

BARRY MANILOW The songwriting legend recently extended his residency at Westgate’s International Theater into 2020 but you don’t have to wait to catch all the hits. Get your Manilow fix Friday or Saturday in one of Las Vegas’ classic showroom-style theaters. October 18-19, info at westgateresorts.com.

LADY GAGA Mother Monster is back at Park Theater this week with “Enigma” on Saturday night and “Jazz & Piano” on Sunday. She has four more Strip shows this month, too. October 19-20, info at parkmgm.com.

J BALVIN Currently riding high on his team-up album with Bad Bunny, “Oasis,” Colombian superstar J Balvin has maintained a presence all summer long at the Palms’ new superclub KAOS. Saturday night he brings his Arcoiris Tour to the resort’s intimate Pearl Theater for a proper concert. October 19, info at palms.com.