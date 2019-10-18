Legacy QB Olaes breaks 2,000-yard mark for season

Evan Olaes needed 356 passing yards entering tonight’s game against visiting Eldorado to surpass 2,000 yards for the season. The junior quarterback passed for 357 yards, completing 16 of 26 passes and passing for three touchdowns in a 60-6 win.

“To break 2,000 yards through seven games, I can’t say enough about that kid,” Legacy coach John Isola said.

Aaron Holloway had six catches for 125 yards and three touchdowns, and also had a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown. Deaundre Chames had six grabs for 116 yards.

Legacy (4-3 overall, 1-1 Northeast League) faces its biggest test of the season next week against undefeated Desert Pines.

“We’ll have to bring our A-plus game to make it a battle,” Isola said. “DP is DP. They are loaded.”

