Police: Henderson woman stabs son, 7, in dispute, is shot dead by officer

A Henderson woman was fatally shot by police Monday after she repeatedly stabbed her 7-year-old son during a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Henderson Police responded about 12:10 p.m. to a call of a violent domestic situation at an apartment complex in the 10700 block of South Eastern Avenue, near Horizon Ridge Parkway.

There, officers found an agitated woman and a boy who had been stabbed, police said. A struggle with the woman ensued, and an officer opened fire on the woman.

She was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover, police said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Henderson Police at 702-267-4911, 311 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

This is the fourth Henderson Police officer-involved shooting this year.