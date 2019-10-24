Fighting impaired driving across valley, DUI unit makes 1,000th arrest

Just in time for its one-year anniversary, the DUI Strike Team has reached a milestone.

The task force — staffed by eight Metro Police officers and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers — announced on Thursday that it has handcuffed and jailed its 1,000th impaired suspect.

A Las Vegas map, which notes the arrests geographically by dots, is painted red throughout.

In discrete law enforcement vehicles, the team has been out on valley roads and highways for 176 days since October 2018 and, along the way, the team has encountered 28 illicit guns, six stolen vehicles and seven fugitives.

Fifty-two people have faced drug charges, while 34 child endangerment charges have been filed, according to officials.