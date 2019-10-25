Best Bets: Lizzo, Paula Abdul, Aki Matsuri Festival and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Some truly diverse musical offerings are taking place on and off the Strip this weekend but there’s also a long-running cultural festival making a big move to a Las Vegas Boulevard venue that’s very familiar to locals.

LIZZO Born Melissa Jefferson in Houston, raised in Detroit and currently based in Minneapolis, the singer and rapper known as Lizzo has merged diverse musical tastes and incomparable style to become a true pop sensation. Her “Cuz I Love You Too Tour” lands at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan Friday night with support from R&B up-and-comer Ari Lennox. October 25, info at cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

PAULA ABDUL This is the grand opening week for Paula Abdul’s “Forever Your Girl” show at the Donny & Marie showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas, an intimate career retrospective full of storytelling, stellar choreography and a long list of pop hits including “Opposites Attract” and “Straight Up.” October 25-26, info at caesars.com/flamingo.

AKI MATSURI FESTIVAL The 10th annual Aki Matsuri Japanese Festival will make its debut at The Park, the popular pre-hockey destination between Park MGM and New York-New York, with an all-day cultural celebration of music, entertainment, art and food. This year’s event is free and open to all ages. October 26, info at akimatsurinv.com.

NIGHTMARE ON Q STREET This popular Halloween-time hip-hop and R&B concert returns to Las Vegas, this time taking over the Orleans Arena, starring Bone Thugs N Harmony, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Chingy, Mims and Baby Bash. October 26, info at orleansarena.com.

JOE BONAMASSA Guitar World magazine says he’s “arguably the world’s biggest blues guitarist” and Joe Bonamassa is known to put on an incredible live show every time he hits the Strip at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. He’s back on Sunday night to celebrate this week’s release of “Live at the Sydney Opera House,” a new collection of live hits. October 27, info at caesars.com.