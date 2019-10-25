‘ An extraordinary educator’: Sunrise Mountain teacher earns $25K Milken award

Miranda Alam / Special to the Sun

Ben Nguyen was studying to become a doctor before a two-year stint with Teach For America turned into a permanent position as a STEM and robotics educator at Sunrise Mountain High School in Las Vegas.

It was a decision that puzzled his immigrant parents, both of whom were hopeful that he would pursue a career in medicine. But Nguyen said he was certain he had made the right choice, as teaching for him is the “work of the soul.”

Since starting at Sunrise Mountain six years ago, Nguyen has invested thousands of hours and some of his own money into growing what was once a small after-school club into a thriving robotics program.

His efforts caught the attention of Lowell Milken, co-founder and chairman of the Milken Family Foundation, who presented him Thursday with an educator award that comes with a $25,000 award.

Nguyen is one of just 40 honorees nationwide — two in Nevada — to receive this recognition. The program has invested more than $140 million into education programs across the country, including $70 million in $25,000 cash awards. Officials wouldn’t indicate which Nevada school the other recipient is from.

Milken has presented this award to more than 2,700 teachers, principals and specialists over the past 30 years. Nguyen was easily one of the most deserving, he said.

“We’re talking about an extraordinary educator here,” Milken said. “Not only an individual of substantial intelligence, but an individual who is dedicated to the welfare of his students.”

Sunrise Mountain celebrated Nguyen with a rally that included balloons in the school’s purple and white colors, while the school’s Mariachi Amanecer and Ballet Folklórico Alborada played music and danced.

The chant, “Go Ben go,” echoed across the crowded gymnasium as Nguyen was presented his accolade during the surprise assembly. Gov. Steve Sisolak led the chant as he applauded Nguyen for his investment at Sunrise Mountain.

“His passion for education is shown through the countless hours he’s spent helping students find their potential, and I could not be happier to see him receive this well-deserved award,” Sisolak said.

Nguyen can’t help but get emotional when he talks about his students. His own story of coming to America from Vietnam as a refugee when he was 2 years old is what drives his passion to empower students through STEM education.

“In many ways, what I do here at my school in the United States is to find a way to not only educate our students, but empower them to understand and take control of their lives,” he said. “What we see here as far as the economic diversity and development going on right now with Raiders’ stadium and technology companies coming to Nevada, I’m very much hopeful that our students will have access to that and that’s why I’m here.”

Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert said she is thrilled to see the progress Sunrise Mountain has made over the last several years, raising its graduation rate from 75% in 2016 to 94% in 2019. She owes a lot of that success to teachers like Nguyen.

“This award not only rewards deserving teachers, but signifies how important teachers are to our society,” she said.

Milken said the award is designed to motivate teachers to say in the profession, with the understanding that many of them are struggling to pay their own bills, as they front the added costs that come with paying for supplies and after-school club outings.

Nguyen often pays for costs related to his robotics program, so he hopes to use part of the money toward that.

“I imagine I’ll be going back to what I’ve always done,” he said.