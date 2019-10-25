Police: Woman crashes RV into casino, hits employee

North Las Vegas Police

A woman was taken into custody today after she hit a casino employee with a recreational vehicle and crashed into the front entrance of the Cannery in North Las Vegas, police said.

The woman, who had been kicked off the property for unknown reasons, hit a custodian near the valet area about 6 a.m. before accelerating into the building in the 2100 block of Craig Road, North Las Vegas Police Officer Eric Leavitt said.

The injured worker, a 66-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center and was expected to survive, Leavitt said.

“Security personnel on-site at the Cannery were able to pull the woman out of the vehicle and detain her or this could have been worse,” Leavitt said. “Who knows what could have happened. The security people did a great job.”

The 50-year-old woman’s name was not immediately released.

David Strow, a spokesman for casino owner Boyd Gaming, said the property remains open for business, though the front entrance was closed this afternoon.