Recipe: Pappardelle ragu alla Genovese from Mercato della Pescheria

The cooler temperatures of true fall have finally arrived and you’ve got the official kitchen greenlight to cook your favorite, hearty comfort foods. Try adding this decadent pasta dish to your repertoire, pappardelle ragu alla Genovese from Mercato Della Pescheria at the Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes. The slow-cooked pork in this traditional, soulful sauce adds deep layers of flavor and could make for a terrific holiday dinner. It’s available on the restaurant’s menu in November and December.

Pappardelle ragu alla Genovese

Serves 4 or more

Ingredients:

1 lb. boneless pork shoulder cut into big pieces

2 cups fruity red wine, like Beaujolais, Burgundy or Pinot Noir

1 quart stock or water

1 lb. carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

½ lb. white onions, sliced

½ lb. celery

2 bay leaves

5 sprigs thyme

20 black peppercorns

10 cloves garlic, peeled

2 tbsp. butter

fresh parsley, chopped for garnish

2 tbsp. olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

1 lb. fresh pappardelle pasta

½ lb. baby heirloom tomatoes

4 oz. snow peas

8 oz. asparagus, grilled

2 oz. celery, diced

2 oz. carrot, diced

2 oz. white onion, diced

1 clove garlic, chopped

1. To braise the meat, combine pork, 1½ cups wine, stock, carrot chunks, sliced onions, garlic cloves and celery chunks in a large saucepan, Dutch oven or slow cooker. Bring ingredients to a boil then set to simmer steadily. (If you’re using a slow cooker, set at high and allow it to cook for at least three hours.)

2. Cook, stirring every half hour, until meat is tender and almost falling apart, at least an hour. Use a slotted spoon to remove solid ingredients to a bowl, then turn heat back up to high. (If you’re using a slow cooker, transfer the liquid to a saucepan.)

3. Reduce to about a cup or less. Taste and adjust seasoning, then lower heat and stir in butter.

4. Cool pappardelle pasta in hot water with salt to taste. When it’s finished, drain the pasta and add some olive oil to the pasta to prevent it from sticking.

5. Add olive oil to a sauté pan on medium heat. Add diced carrots, diced celery and diced onion and cook until tender. Add chopped garlic, tomatoes, asparagus and a half cup red wine. Let it reduce before adding the braising liquid (about two cups).

6. Combine sauce with pork and snow pears, season to taste with salt, pepper and olive oil or butter. Serve pasta dressed with meat sauce and parsley garnish.