Walgreens closing in-store clinics in Las Vegas area

Lisa Poole / AP

Walgreens plans to close all in-store health care clinics at its Las Vegas Valley locations by the end of the year, a company spokesman said.

After the company announced plans to close about 40% of in-store clinics nationwide, Walgreens spokesman Scott Goldberg said Monday that six clinics in Las Vegas, one in Henderson and one in North Las Vegas will be shuttered.

The Las Vegas clinic locations are at 9415 W. Desert Inn Road, 8500 W. Cheyenne Ave., 7599 W. Lake Mead Boulevard, 6865 W. Tropicana Ave., 2389 E. Windmill Lane and 3339 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, at the Venetian. The other clinics are at 1701 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson and 4771 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas.

All of the nurse practitioner-led clinics will close by Dec. 31, Goldberg said. Walgreens has more than 60 stores in the Las Vegas area.

The company announced earlier this week that it would close about 150 of the in-store clinics.

Drugstore chains like Walgreens started years ago adding small clinics that offer flu shots and handle relatively minor health issues like sinus infections.

But analysts say the chains have struggled to make money from the clinics, which face growing competition from telemedicine services that allow customers to get care through their smartphones.

Walgreens has been focusing more on testing primary care clinics, which offer more extensive care, connected to some of its stores in Kansas City and Houston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.