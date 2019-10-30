Las Vegas Sun

October 30, 2019

McConnell: Impeachment measure denies Trump ‘basic rights’

In this July 23, 2019, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. More than 200 mayors, including the mayors of El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, are urging Senate leaders to call senators back to the Capitol to act on bipartisan gun safety legislation.

WASHINGTON — The Senate's top Republican isn't impressed by a Democratic resolution in the House that sets out procedures for a potential impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the resolution would deny the "most basic rights of due process" to Trump.

McConnell has used a floor speech to go after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, saying that "instead of setting a high bar, House Democrats seem determined to set a new low."

The resolution calls for open hearings and requires the Intelligence Committee to submit a report outlining its findings and recommendations. A vote is set for Thursday.

McConnell says the resolution denies Trump "basic due process rights" such as having his lawyer participate in closed-door depositions by the committee.