Temperatures not too frightful for outdoor Halloween festivities

Mona Shield Payne / Special to the Sun

Halloween revelers imitating Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Pennywise or Cersei Lannister might want to throw on a coat over their costumes before they head out this morning.

A freeze warning — which saw temperatures dip into the low 30s overnight — is set to expire at 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

But rejoice, trick-or-treaters, the day will warm into the afternoon, and the bite won’t be too bad tonight.

Meteorologist Jenn Varian said that although this morning was expected to be “very cold,” the rest of the day will be more comfortable, she added. Wind also won’t be an issue.

Projected temperatures during peak trick-or-treating hours, according to Varian: 59 degrees at 6 p.m.; 54 degrees at 7 p.m.; 52 degrees at 8 p.m. and 48 degrees at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, Metro Police put out tips for parents and their young ones.

• Costumes and clothing underneath them should fit properly and be comfortable for walking and running.

• Costume props should not have sharp points or jagged edges. Children should have free hands to carry their candy bags.

• Costumes should have reflectors and be flame resistant.

• Face paint is preferred over masks that could make it hard to hear and see.

• Trick-or-treating should be done in organized groups with adult supervision.

• Be mindful of pedestrian safety and use marked crosswalks.

• Don’t stop supervising the children.

• Inform children of neighborhood boundaries and avoid unknown areas.

• No children in strangers’ homes.

• Once home, review the candy and toss anything that looks suspicious.

• Teenagers out alone should have a communication plan with parents.

The FBI recommends parents download its Child ID application, which allows them to store key information in case a child goes missing, providing tips on what steps to take in case it happens.