Curtain Up: The Righteous Brothers, Paula Abdul, John Fogerty and more

The melody will stay unchained. The Righteous Brothers — Bill Medley with Bucky Heard — are extending their residency at Harrah’s Showroom into 2020. Performances are scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday from January 21 through April 30 and from September 15 through November 12. Tickets are on sale now and available at any Caesars Entertainment box office.

Paula Abdul won’t be performing on the Strip again until November 26 when she resumes her “Forever Your Girl” residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas, but she will be honored at Silver State Equality’s inaugural Nevada Equality Awards on November 6 at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at the Linq Promenade. State Senator David Parks will also be honored at the first-time event. “Paula Abdul has been both an LGBT icon and an outspoken advocate for our community and for people living with HIV,” said Silver State Equality State Director André C. Wade. “We’re thrilled to honor their advocacy and we look forward to celebrating the roles they’ve each played in the LGBTQ civil rights movement.”

Encore Theater headliner John Fogerty will be the special guest celebrity speaker at Veterans Village’s 8th annual Veterans Day Celebration on November 11. The keynote speaker will be U.S. Navy and Vietnam veteran Cynthia K. Dias, a local homeless veterans advocate who was invited to the last State of the Union address by President Barack Obama. Immediately after the ceremony, Veterans Village will honor Fogerty with the unveiling and name dedication of the new Proud Mary John Fogerty Container Home, the first of 10 container homes that will house local military veterans.

Starting this Friday November 1, “Celestia” at The STRAT is offering a behind-the-scenes experience with a free 30-minute open-house at 4 p.m. Fridays and Sundays in the variety show’s Strip-side tent. Audiences will have the opportunity to see cast members showcase their unique talents and training techniques, and probably find inspiration to snag some tickets (they start at $29) to catch one of the show’s eight weekly performances.

“Friends! The Musical Parody” celebrated its one-year anniversary at the D Las Vegas on October 26. The show is performed at 8:30 p.m. nightly except Tuesdays at the Showroom at the D, also home to “Defending the Caveman,” “Marriage Can Be Murder” and “Adam London’s Laughternoon.”