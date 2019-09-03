MGM plans community center for Oct. 1 shooting site

Tom Donoghue / DonoghuePhotography.com

MGM Resorts International has long-term plans to turn the site of the Oct. 1 mass shooting into a community and athletic center and will use it in the meantime for parking for Allegiant Stadium events, the company announced today.

A country music festival was underway at the 15-acre Las Vegas Village site on Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman opened fire on the crowd from a hotel tower. A total of 58 people were killed and more than 800 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

“We know that for many, the Village property will forever be linked to the tragic loss of life that took place on Oct. 1,” a statement from MGM said. “We will never forget the victims and all of those impacted by that evening. As the second anniversary nears, we remain committed to being part of the community effort to continue healing and moving forward.”

While it didn’t offer a timeline, MGM said it hopes to eventually host community gatherings, high school basketball tournaments and youth soccer games at the site, which could also become a practice facility for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

The company said it also hopes to support any future efforts to erect a public memorial at the former festival grounds.

In the meantime, the site will be used for parking for Allegiant Stadium, which is under construction nearby and will host Raiders and UNLV football games and other events starting next year.

MGM said construction activity will begin at the site in the coming weeks.