Golfers Koepka, Mickelson will play in Las Vegas tournament

David J. Phillip / AP

Two of golf’s biggest stars have committed to play in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open this fall in Las Vegas.

According to a news release issued today, Brooks Koepka, the top-ranked golfer in the world, and Phil Mickelson will play in the PGA Tour event.

Tournament events will take place Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, with the pro field teeing off for the first round of competition Oct. 3 at TPC Summerlin.

Koepka has seven career PGA Tour wins, including a first-place finish at the PGA Championship in May for his second consecutive win at the major.

Long one of golf’s most popular players, Mickelson, 49, has 44 career tour wins. A San Diego native, Mickelson played in college at Arizona State.