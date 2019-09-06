Arbor View drops physical game in Arizona, 41-7

D’Andre Washington had a short touchdown run today for the Arbor View High football team, but the Aggies struggled in a 41-7 loss at Hamilton of Arizona.

One week after rallying for a victory against American Fork of Utah, the Aggies couldn’t duplicate the winning effort.

“(Hamilton) brought it to us,” Arbor View coach Matt Gerber said.

Arbor View was forced to play its fourth-string quarterback because of injuries.

“We got a lot of guys beat up. We will have to lick our wounds and come back next week,” Gerber said.

