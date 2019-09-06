3 games, 3 wins for the Foothill football team

The Foothill High football team won for the third straight week to open the season tonight with a 14-7 victory at Shadow Ridge.

Koy Riggin had two touchdown passes to Thomas Fisher-Welch, including the game-winner with about four minutes to play.

But, clearly, this win — and arguably the other two — is a testament to the Foothill defense. In three games, it has surrendered just 34 points.

“Micah Johnson, Tofa Wilson and Colter McKee, they are beasts on that side of the ball,” Foothill coach Vernon Brown said. “They won that game for us.”

Foothill has a bye next week before a Thursday Night Lights game against Palo Verde. Brown said there is plenty to work on.

“We would like to play better offensively. We are still shooting ourselves in the foot,” he said.

