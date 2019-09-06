Legacy drops heartbreaker in California

Aaron Holloway had nine receptions for 219 yards and one touchdown tonight for the Legacy High football in a 20-16 defeat at Paraclete of California.

Evan Olaes completed 13 of 21 passes for 270 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown to Holloway on a screen pass.

“He was a beast on that play,” Legacy coach John Isola said of Holloway.

The game was closely contested all night. Legacy had a chance to win in the fourth quarter while driving deep in Paraclete territory, but was flagged for a holding penalty to thwart the drive.

“We had an opportunity to score, just couldn’t,” Isola said.

Running back Carlos Julian added 15 carries for 138 yards.

“I told the kids, ‘Listen, this is why we schedule this games, to be better for when we get home,’” Isola said.

