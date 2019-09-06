Liberty football suffers lopsided defeat in Polynesian Football Classic

The Liberty High football team won’t face a team of this caliber again this season.

St. John Bosco of California, the nation’s second-ranked team, scored early and often today in a 49-7 victory against the Patriots in the Polynesian Football Classic at Bishop Gorman.

St. John Bosco quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, a five-star recruit who is verbally committed to Clemson, accounted for six touchdowns.

Liberty falls to 0-3 on the season — but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The Patriots, a preseason top-50 team nationally, have a tough schedule by design in preparing for conference play, and ultimately a playoff showdown with 10-time defending state champion Gorman.

But, unlike the Patriots' other two games to open the season, Liberty was overwhelmed against St. John Bosco. They lost two weeks ago to Chandler of Arizona by 14 points, and last week surrendered a 16-point lead in falling at Mililani of Hawaii.

Liberty’s lone points tonight came in the second quarter on a Daniel Britt touchdown run.

