Virgin Valley defense holds strong on final Del Sol drive

Jason Abbott and Wyatt Anderson had late quarterback sacks for the Virgin Valley High football team in a 28-27 victory against Del Sol.

Del Sol brought the ball to inside the Virgin Valley 10-yard line, but the defense held its ground for the win in a battle of class 3A contenders.

“Our kids are pretty confident,” Bulldogs coach Matt Woods said. “We know what we are capable of doing.”

The game came down to conversions, and Virgin Valley completed a pair of 2-point conversion tries on passes from Meb Hollingshead to Camron Noel.

Wyatt Delano carried the ball 27 times for 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Abbott had a kickoff return for a score.

