2 dead after plane crashes near Henderson airport

Soon after departing from the Henderson Executive Airport, a small airplane went down in a fiery crash that killed two people and injured three others, according to authorities.

The single-engine Beechcraft Sierra airplane crashed about 8:15 p.m., and caught fire about half a mile south of the Henderson airport, said Ian Gregor, regional spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

Gregor said Saturday night that the information was preliminary, adding that the crash occurred “under unknown circumstances.”

Four people were onboard, one of whom died at the scene and another at a hospital, said Gregor and Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards. Two other passengers were hospitalized in serious condition, Richards said.

A bystander, who also was taken to a hospital, suffered smoke inhalation when he tried to help the crash victims, Richards said.

Richards said the plane went down near Volunteer Boulevard.

The aircraft, which was manufactured in 1977, is registered to So Cal Leasing LLC, a San Diego County-based entity, FAA records show. The flight was heading to Gillespie Field Airport near San Diego, according to the FAA.