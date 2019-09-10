Ex-boyfriend arrested in slaying of UNLV student found in park

North Las Vegas Police

Detectives have arrested the ex-boyfriend of a UNLV student who on Friday night was found slain inside her van in a North Las Vegas park, city police announced Tuesday night.

Giovanni Ruiz, 21, was jailed Tuesday, said police, who did not provide further details on their “extensive” investigation. He was booked in the Las Vegas Detention Center on a count of murder.

Paula Marie Davis, 19, was found shot to death at Desert Horizons Park in the 3700 block of Simmons Street. Her family, who’d reported her missing, tracked her cellphone to the park where her body was discovered.

Before the arrest, police said investigators believed she knew her killer.

Davis was enrolled at UNLV where she was pursuing an economics degree, a school spokesman said.