Plaza offering chance to win vintage slot machines

The Plaza

The Plaza in downtown Las Vegas is giving players the chance to win a vintage coin-operated slot or video poker machine as part of a pair of promotions next month.

To get one of the machines, which the casino is taking out of service, players must win a weekly Tuesday video poker tournament or finish in the top eight of a Plaza Royal Rewards points challenge. The machines are about 25 years old.

“Over the years, these machines have become harder and harder to maintain,” Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel said. “It’s remarkable how popular they are with people, though, so we thought it would be fun to have a promotion.”

Players must be at least 21 years old, live in Nevada and be members of the Royal Rewards club. The Plaza is expected to release more details about the promotion soon.

“These vintage machines are a part of Las Vegas’ history,” Jossel said.