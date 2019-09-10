Victim in stable condition after stabbing near Las Vegas Boulevard

Metro Police have detained a person of interest in an early morning stabbing near Las Vegas Boulevard.

The victim, who was stabbed multiple times, is in stable condition at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

The stabbing occurred at about 5:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of Sherwood Street near Sahara Avenue, west of Paradise Road, police said.

Police did not identify the person of interest, and it wasn't clear what counts, if any, that person will face.

The investigation was ongoing and further details were not provided.