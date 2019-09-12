Planes land safely after mid-air collision at Reno Air Races

RENO — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a mid-air collision at the Reno Air Races that forced two planes to make emergency landings at Reno Stead Airport.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor says both aircraft landed safely after the propeller of one struck the wing of another while racing at about 9 a.m. Thursday.

No one was injured. The planes suffered only minor damage.

Gregor says FAA inspectors on site already have looked at the planes and spoken with the pilots.

According to the National Championship Air Races website, one of the planes, The Kraken, is piloted by Ross Killin of Melbourne, Australia. The other, The Last Lap Player is piloted by Ryszard Zadow of Waller, Texas.

A plane crashed into the crowd at the races in 2011, killing the pilot and 10 people on the ground and injuring dozens more.