RTC chief Tina Quigley stepping down

Steve Marcus
Tina Quigley, CEO of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, pulls up the “Trip To Strip” app on her smart phone during the RTC’s Trip to Strip rideshare service launch event at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The service is an affordable, on-demand rideshare option for up to 11 passengers, with no surge pricing, officials said.
By Bryan Horwath (contact)
Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 | 9:57 a.m.
Tina Quigley, CEO of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, is planning to retire later this year.
Quigley, 52, made the announcement this morning. She joined the agency in 2005 and has been CEO since 2012.
