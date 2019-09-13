Devonte Armstrong leads Cheyenne to Duel in the Desert victory

Devonte Armstrong passed for three touchdowns and 284 yards Friday night for the Cheyenne High football team in a 29-23 victory against Cimarron-Memorial in the Duel in the Desert.

“Our kids played hard; their kids played hard,” Cheyenne coach Patrick Ward said. “I’m real proud of both teams. They rivalry lived up to the (hype). Both sides of the stadium were packed. We were just a little better than them tonight.”

Rayvion Brown had two touchdown receptions for Cheyenne and De’kauri Hawkins had the other. Armstrong added a rushing touchdown.

“I have been telling my kids all year that it’s not about the rivalry game, it’s about winning league,” Ward said. “Let’s get in the position to win more games at the end of the season.”

