Canyon Springs falls against California school

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Canyon Springs High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Jerome-Tausulu Misaalefua, Tre’jon Hawkins, Martin Blake, Adrien Pidgeon and Javeion Davison.

Canyon Springs was defeated 35-6 on Friday by visiting Clayton Valley of California.

Donzamon Lewis-Bealer completed 11 of 17 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown to Javeion Davison. Davison had three catches for 75 yards and a score.

Martin Blake had 101 all-purpose yards for Canyon Springs.

