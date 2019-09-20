Canyon Springs falls against California school

Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 | 11:59 p.m.
Canyon Springs was defeated 35-6 on Friday by visiting Clayton Valley of California.
Donzamon Lewis-Bealer completed 11 of 17 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown to Javeion Davison. Davison had three catches for 75 yards and a score.
Martin Blake had 101 all-purpose yards for Canyon Springs.
Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy