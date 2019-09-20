Faith Lutheran scores winning points in final minute

Peyton Thornton had eight catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns on Friday for the Faith Lutheran football team in a 28-21 victory at Bakersfield Christian for the Crusaders' first win of the season.

Riley Schwartz’s 47-yard touchdown pass to Thornton with 27 seconds remaining were the winning points.

“Tonight, we saw some better things than in previous weeks,” Faith Lutheran coach Vernon Fox said. “We were able to put some points on the board.”

The Crusaders (1-3) received big plays on defense and special teams, including a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Julian Rohan. Faith Lutheran also had three interceptions, two from Jaden Rhodes and one from Hunter Kaupiko.

“We had a number of guys who made plays on defense,” Fox said.

Faith Lutheran has a bye next week before opening Northwest League play Oct. 4 against Cimarron-Memorial.

