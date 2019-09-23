Gwen Stefani announces final ‘Just A Girl’ residency shows at Planet Hollywood

Todd Stefani and Robb Dipple

Gwen Stefani’s “Just A Girl” residency production returns to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood next month, but the multiplatinum recording artist and fashion icon will be wrapping up her two-year Las Vegas Strip gig in May.

Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment announced the final 16 performances of the live concert spectacular today: February 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22 and May 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16. Tickets for these 2020 shows are on sale September 27.

Stefani launched her Vegas residency in June 2018 featuring a collection of hits from her time in No Doubt and from her solo pop career and elaborate staging, scenery and costume changes. One dollar from every ticket purchase to “Just A Girl” goes to benefit Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit that provides medical treatment to children facing life-threatening conditions. In March, Cure 4 The Kids unveiled a new patient room named for Stefani, and the organization is raising funds to move into a new state-of-the-art building.

“Just A Girl” has 11 shows on the schedule for the remainder of 2019 starting on October 11. Christina Aguilera is currently performing at Zappos Theater through October 5.