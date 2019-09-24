Las Vegas airport changes Uber, Lyft pickup location

Beginning Wednesday, ride-hailing service passengers leaving McCarran International Airportâ€™s Terminal 1 will have a new pickup point.

Passengers using services like Uber and Lyft will no longer need to go up a floor after crossing the pedestrian bridge from the terminal to the adjacent parking garage. Instead, they will simply walk across the bridge and to the right to get to the new pickup area.

The airport made the announcement via its Facebook page today.

Just under 50 million passengers arrived at or departed from McCarran last year, a record high for the airport, which has been in operation for 70 years.