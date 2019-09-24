Weekly soccer rankings: Faith Lutheran girls unstoppable

There were no changes in the top four spots of the Southern Nevada High School Soccer Coaches Association rankings for the week ending Sunday, as the defending state champion Las Vegas High boys remain in the top spot.

Las Vegas is followed by Bishop Gorman, Coronado and Eldorado, respectively.

Las Vegas overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit against then No. 10 Faith Lutheran last week for a 3-1 victory. It also defeated Rancho, 4-1.

Gorman (14-0-1) remained undefeated with Desert Region wins against Silverado (5-0) and Desert Oasis (6-1). Coronado scored seven goals in the second half of a 10-0 victory against Basic, and also played to a scoreless tie against No. 9 Tech. Lincolnn Aquino and Taye Adams each record hat tricks for Coronado in the Basic win, according to team-entered stats on Max Preps.

In the girls rankings, Faith Lutheran at No. 1 and Arbor View at No. 2 remained in the top spots. Coronado went from No. 6 to No. 3.

Faith Lutheran last week won Mountain Region games against Canyon Springs and Las Vegas, and won so convincingly by a combined score of 17-1. The Crusaders, who have outscored opponents 63-2 in 10 games, are ranked No. 21 nationally by Max Preps.

Boys rankings

1. Las Vegas

2. Bishop Gorman

3. Coronado

4. Eldorado

5. Liberty

6. Palo Verde

7. Western

8. Green Valley

9. Tech

10. Chaparral

Girls rankings

1. Faith Lutheran

2. Arbor View

3. Coronado

4. Centennial

5. Green Valley

6. Desert Oasis

7. Bishop Gorman

8. Palo Verde

9. Shadow Ridge

10. Liberty

Editor's note: The association, looking for more publicity for its sport, asked the Sun to publish the weekly rankings. We will gladly also publish provided information from other high school sports programs.