Hit-and-run motorist sought after killing bicyclist in southwest valley

Metro Police were searching for a hit-and-run motorist who killed a bicyclist on a southwest valley road early Wednesday.

The 2006 Toyota Avalon involved in the crash, reported about 3 a.m. on Warm Springs Road, near Tenaya Way, was later ditched a short distance away, police said. Its driver, who didn't report the crash, remains on the lam Wednesday night.

A 33-year-old man from Bremerton, Wash., was pedaling a Schwinn Link bike west on the right side of Warm Springs, which is a one-lane road in the area, when the car struck him from behind, police said.

The car did not stop and continued west, police said. A passerby found the victim lying in a desert area and called 911.

The bicyclist died at the scene.