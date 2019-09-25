Man, 18, arrested in fatal shooting at apartment complex

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in a slaying last week during an apparent failed robbery at an apartment complex, according to Metro Police.

Mario Frieson was booked Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of murder and robbery with a deadly weapon, jail logs show.

The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 5300 block of Lake Mead Boulevard, near Michael Way, police said.

The victim, Brian Lopez, 18, died at University Medical Center on Sept. 18 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Police said Lopez was arguing with two males outside his apartment before a gunshot was heard.

A local-federal law enforcement task force took Frieson into custody without further incident in an east valley neighborhood.

Further details on the investigation were not immediately released.