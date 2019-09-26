‘Magic Mike Live’ moving to Sahara Las Vegas in 2020

Erik Kabik Photography/ erikkabik.com

In 2017, it changed the perception of what a male revue in Las Vegas can be. And next year, it’s taking its talents to the Strip.

“Magic Mike Live Las Vegas,” which recently passed the 1,000 show mark at the Hard Rock Hotel, will close on November 24 and reopen at Sahara Las Vegas in the spring of 2020.

“We’ve always dreamed of stripping on the Strip and now the day has finally come,” Channing Tatum, the show’s creator and director and the star of the “Magic Mike” films, said in statement released today. “When we created ‘Magic Mike Live Las Vegas’ just two years ago, we never imagined it would become what it is today. We have an incredible sold-out production in London, a brand-new show and venue opening in Berlin this winter, another big announcement coming soon, and now this insane opportunity to build the show and space of our dreams at Sahara Las Vegas.”

Formerly SLS Las Vegas, the recently rebranded Sahara is currently undergoing a $150 million renovation. The fun and funky variety show “Blanc de Blanc” recently opened at the property’s largest showroom; “Magic Mike” is expected to take up residency elsewhere.

One of the strengths of the dance-centric show’s success at the Hard Rock is its unique venue, converted into the subterranean Club Domina from the former Body English nightclub. “Magic Mike” could open at the Sahara in the two-story, 18,500-square-foot nightclub, lounge and theatrical space under construction adjacent to the main pool.

“We couldn’t have found an edgier, more high-profile show than ‘Magic Mike Live Las Vegas’ to be the entertainment centerpiece for Sahara Las Vegas,” said Paul Hobson, senior vice president and general manager at Sahara.

The ownership at the Hard Rock, currently planning its transition to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, had previously expressed desire to keep “Magic Mike” on property. But with large portions of the off-Strip resort set to close in February for months of construction and renovation, the show had to move on.

“We are grateful to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for the support and encouragement that lifted ‘Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' into the sensation it’s become,” said the show’s executive producer, Vincent Marini. “We think what Boz [President and CEO Richard Bosworth] and his team are doing at the Hard Rock is going to be transformative for the property and we wish them great success.

“As they are temporarily closing for their renovations, we have found a new home. The vision that [Sahara owner] Alex Meruelo has for Sahara Las Vegas has electrified everyone at ‘Magic Mike Live’ and we’re looking forward to adding to the incredible energy being created at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.”

The show’s opening date and ticket sale information will be announced in the months ahead. Tickets for the remaining performances at the Hard Rock are on sale now at magicmikelivelasvegas.com.