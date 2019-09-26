Police: 1 killed, 5 injured in red-light crash

A driver suspected of being impaired caused a three-vehicle crash that killed him and critically injured two of his passengers early today in the southeast valley, according to Metro Police.

Three other people suffered minor injuries in the wreck at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, police said.

A 2008 Nissan Maxima headed east on Tropicana about 4:20 a.m. ran a red light, crashing into a box truck headed south on Nellis, police said. The truck overturned and slid into another car, police said.

The driver of the Maxima, a 25-year-old Las Vegas man, was killed and two passengers, ages 25 and 69, were critically injured, police said. A third passenger suffered minor injuries, police said.

The injured passengers were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

The truck driver and a passenger in the truck were taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.

The crash resulted in the 78th traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.