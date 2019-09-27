Las Vegas Sun

September 28, 2019

Desert Oasis wins big in break from league play

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Desert Oasis High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Tyler Stott, Alex Simi and Ethan Lake.

Tyler Stott passed for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns today for the Desert Oasis football team in a 62-0 victory against Mojave.

Christian Vaughn had two touchdown runs, while Alex Simi and Trajan Dinkel also had rushing scores.

William Jordan had an 85-yard scoring reception, Jimmy Halsell scored on a 50-yarder, and Dawson Featherstone and Takao Ota also had receiving touchdowns.

Defensively, David Velasquez had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown, helping the Diamondbacks force four turnovers.

“I’d be shocked if we gave up more than 80 yards,” Desert Oasis coach Mike Ovens said. “We were all over the field.”

