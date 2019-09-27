Desert Oasis wins big in break from league play

Tyler Stott passed for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns today for the Desert Oasis football team in a 62-0 victory against Mojave.

Christian Vaughn had two touchdown runs, while Alex Simi and Trajan Dinkel also had rushing scores.

William Jordan had an 85-yard scoring reception, Jimmy Halsell scored on a 50-yarder, and Dawson Featherstone and Takao Ota also had receiving touchdowns.

Defensively, David Velasquez had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown, helping the Diamondbacks force four turnovers.

“I’d be shocked if we gave up more than 80 yards,” Desert Oasis coach Mike Ovens said. “We were all over the field.”

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21