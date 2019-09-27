Shadow Ridge rushes for 470 yards in win against Cimarron

Marrion Macklin-Thomas rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns Friday for the Shadow Ridge football team in a 55-20 victory against Cimarron-Memorial.

Shadow Ridge rushed for 470 yards, including scores of 35, 30 and 17 yards from Macklin-Thomas. Anthony Wheaton had two of Shadow Ridge’s four touchdowns to go along with 54 rushing yards.

Zedekiah Henderson had 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Aiden Valenzuela carried the ball 10 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Shadow Ridge trailed 6-0 after an ugly first quarter but “did what we were supposed to create separation,” Mustangs coach Travis Foster said.

Dural Faust added a short touchdown.

“This puts us in a good situation moving forward,” Foster said of the win in the Northwest League opener.

