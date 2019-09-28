October 1 remembrance events dot the valley, beginning today

Last fall, each toll of a bell at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden signified one of the 58 victims lost in the October 1 shooting. But before their names were read and their candles lit, several dozen people in attendance took note of the big, golden sunset behind them. A large ray of light parted the cloudy sky in half. “Look at that,” said one mourner, acknowledging the symbolism of the moment.

As weeks have turned into months and months into years, local officials, nonprofits and the community continue to host gatherings honoring victims of the October 1 shooting. Here are a few commemorating the upcoming second anniversary:

• Meet the Quilters tea party, September 28, 2-4 p.m., Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, 1524 Pinto Lane: For a second year, custom quilts will be donated and raffled off to survivors. Attendees will have a chance to hear from the quilters and the creative process behind their designs.

• JusRun Vegas Strong 5K, September 29, 8-11 a.m., Downtown Las Vegas Llama Lot, 900 Fremont St.: Participants will run and walk to honor the victims. Proceeds from the event will go to several victims' funds. $30-$50,

• Sunrise Remembrance, October 1, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway: Local and state officials, including Gov. Steve Sisolak, Sheriff Joe Lombardo and family members of victims, will be on site for a ceremony honoring victims. A wellness event at the rotunda will immediately follow. Free.

• Catholic Charities Meal Dedication and Healing Prayer Service, October 1, 9:30 a.m.-noon, 1501 Las Vegas Blvd. North: The meal will be dedicated to the victims and first responders and include volunteer opportunities for the public. For more information, contact [email protected]

• Reading of the names ceremony: October 1, 10:05-10:30 p.m., Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd.: Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and other officials will take part in a candle-lighting and name-reading ceremony honoring victims.

• Blood drives: There will be blood drives throughout the Valley. Visit bloodhero.com for more details and to find a location.

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.