States more successful than Washington in passing gun laws

Gun control is one of the most contentious topics on Capitol Hill, with various House Democrats working on legislation, such as bans on high-capacity magazines, universal background checks and an assault weapons ban, that even if approved in the lower chamber would likely pass through neither the Republican-controlled Senate nor the Trump White House.

With the exception of a federal ban on bump stocks — aftermarket products designed to make semiautomatic weapons fire at an increased rate and the device used by the shooter in the Oct. 1, 2017, massacre on the Las Vegas Strip — most gun control action occurs in the nation’s statehouses, including in Carson City.

Here are three gun control measures that have been instituted since the Oct. 1 shooting.

Bump stock bans

The federal government moved to ban bump stocks after the Oct. 1 shooting, with President Donald Trump issuing a February 2018 directive to the Department of Justice, and the department issuing a ban in December. Owners of bump stocks had 90 days to destroy them or turn them over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Supreme Court denied a request to issue a stay on the ban earlier this year. Challenges to the ban are working through lower courts. Nevadaand

a handful of other states implemented state bans on bump stocks, as well.

Nevada’s ‘red-flag’ law

Nevada’s “red-flag” law, passed during the 2019 legislative session, allows the state to temporarily confiscate firearms from people who have shown a risk of threatening behavior.

Either a family or household member, or a law enforcement officer, can request that the court issue an order for a person to turn in his or her firearms. The court can do so if it determines that the person is a risk to themselves or others, or has engaged in “high-risk” behavior and less restrictive options would not be effective.

If the person does not comply, the court can issue a search warrant to allow officers to seize the firearms.

Firearm storage

The same bill that included Nevada’s “red-flag” law makes it a misdemeanor to store a firearm in a location where it can be reasonably suspected that a child could access the gun.

According to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, between 70% and 90% of “guns used in youth suicides, unintentional shootings among children and school shootings perpetrated by shooters under the age of 18” are either acquired from the child’s house or the houses of family or friends.

There are exceptions — for example, a child who is at least 14, has a hunting license and has permission to use the gun for hunting can still do so. Other examples include possessing a gun at gun ranges, shooting competitions or training courses.