Metro asks public to be wary of ‘traffic division’ email scam

Authorities are alerting the public to be vigilant of email scammers posing as Metro Police after an attempt was reported Wednesday.

The agency tweeted a photo of the alleged scheme asking the person reporting it to click on a link to supposed traffic camera footage, which read:

“On Jun 16, 2021 at 10:18 a.m., your car was filmed driving above the legal speed limit. To see the speed camera footage, click the link police\camera. You can appeal this ticket within 7 days."

It concludes, "Sincerely, The Traffic Division.”

Metro's Traffic Bureau Twitter account noted Metro “will never send an email like this” and that Nevada does not use red-light cameras.

Metro spokesperson Misael Parra told the Sun the matter appears to be an isolated incident. Parra said the agency was contacted by a citizen to let them know the email seemed suspicious.

Parra said the public should avoid opening any suspicious emails, as they could contain a computer virus or phishing scam.

Any emails believed to be fraudulent, Parra said, should be reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.