Metro asks public to be wary of ‘traffic division’ email scam

Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 | 6:20 p.m.
Authorities are alerting the public to be vigilant of email scammers posing as Metro Police after an attempt was reported Wednesday.
The agency tweeted a photo of the alleged scheme asking the person reporting it to click on a link to supposed traffic camera footage, which read:
“On Jun 16, 2021 at 10:18 a.m., your car was filmed driving above the legal speed limit. To see the speed camera footage, click the link police\camera. You can appeal this ticket within 7 days."
It concludes, "Sincerely, The Traffic Division.”
Metro's Traffic Bureau Twitter account noted Metro “will never send an email like this” and that Nevada does not use red-light cameras.
Metro spokesperson Misael Parra told the Sun the matter appears to be an isolated incident. Parra said the agency was contacted by a citizen to let them know the email seemed suspicious.
Parra said the public should avoid opening any suspicious emails, as they could contain a computer virus or phishing scam.
Any emails believed to be fraudulent, Parra said, should be reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.