Raiders score with helmet donation to Valley High program

Valley High School football coach Quincy Burts blew his whistle to stop practice Monday afternoon.

He told the players to gather near the east end zone at the central Las Vegas school’s field, because a few representatives from the Raiders had stopped by and wanted to wish them luck on the upcoming season.

Almost immediately, defensive back Davion Duncan sprinted in their direction.

Duncan and his teammates have learned that when the Raiders are on campus, they usually aren’t empty-handed, and this visit was no different: The team presented the program with 45 new Riddell helmets designed specifically for the Vikings.

“They’ve shown so much love for Valley. I am appreciative of that,” Duncan said.

The Raiders have rolled up their sleeves over the past four seasons — since their relocation from Oakland was made official — to help Las Vegas-area high school programs, especially those in at-risk communities like Valley. The organization has previously donated cash and cleats, hosted video calls with the students and Raiders players, and invited the high school program out to the Henderson training facility to watch practice.

The helmets are likely most significant. High-quality helmets like the ones donated to the program cost $300-$400, beyond the reach of many families with children in the program. That makes the annual scramble for gear, or sending old helmets to get recertified, a big challenge that wears on Burts, who is determined to give the players a memorable experience.

“Getting brand-new helmets, it’s a blessing,” Burts said. “The Raiders keep taking care of us. Just a first-class organization.”

When Raiders officials revealed the all-white helmets with a thick red stripe down the middle, Burts and the players couldn’t contain their excitement. Burks worked with the organization on the design.

“It’s clean. I might need to suit up with you,” Burts proudly told his players.

The Raiders coordinated with the Clark County School District to identify the school with the most need, said Myles Hayes, Raiders’ director of youth football.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s what our job is for,” Hayes said of the players’ reaction.