Wrong-way driver suspected of DUI is charged in fatal crash on I-15

NHP

A man is facing several felony and misdemeanor counts after he was charged in a crash that left two people dead last week.

Authorities said he was under the influence when he drove the wrong way on Interstate 15 and caused a head-on collision.

Gary Lynn Muir, 60, was charged with two counts of DUI resulting in death — a felony; one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm — a felony; one count of driving the wrong way on a one-way road; and one count of open alcohol container in vehicle — both misdemeanors, Nevada Highway Patrol said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation revealed that about 7:20 p.m., Aug. 2, a white 2002 Ford E-450 van was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on I-15 approaching Clark County mile marker 78. At the same time, a black Dodge Charger was traveling southbound, according to the release.

The right front portion of the van struck the right front portion of the Charger, causing the right rear passenger of the Charger to be ejected from the vehicle, police said.

The right front passenger and the right rear passenger of the Charger succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin have been notified, police said.

The condition of the Charger’s driver was not indicated in the release.

Arrest records show Muir is being held on $50,000 cash bond and has been in custody since Aug. 3. He has yet to appear in court, according to inmate records.

The crash marks the 40th that NHP Southern Command has responded to this year. Those crashes have resulted in 47 fatalities, according to the release.