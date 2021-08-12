Henderson Police investigating shooting after victim found at mall

A woman shot on Boulder Highway was found at the Galleria at Sunset mall Wednesday night and taken to a hospital, according to Henderson Police.

Officers and Henderson Fire Department medics responded about 9:35 p.m. to the mall, where they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

She was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of North Boulder Highway. Police did not say how the victim ended up at the mall, about four miles away.

Police described the suspects as a man and woman unknown to the victim. No arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation, police said.