Motorcyclist dies after losing control, hitting light pole

Metro Police were investigating a fatal motorcycle crash today near Torrey Pines and Vegas drives, south of Burlwood Way.

The crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. at Torrey Pines and Carmen Boulevard, Metro dispatch logs show. Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate a 2007 Kawasaki ZX1000 motorcycle was traveling southbound on Torrey Pines in the far-right lane. The rider failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway, police said in a statement.

The motorcycle left the road and the rider was ejected, striking a light pole, police said.

Medical personnel transported the rider to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police say the crash remains under investigation.

Police say it marks the 81st traffic death in Metro's jurisdiction this year.