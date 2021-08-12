Curtain Up: ‘WOW,’ ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Reba, Brooks & Dunn and more Vegas showbiz news

Courtesy

“WOW: The Vegas Spectacular” reopened at the Rio Showroom this week on Tuesday, bringing back many of the favorites from the family-friendly variety show that opened in the fall of 2017 and adding some all-new acts. One of the new performers is juggler Paul Ponce, the son of former “WOW” stars Silvia Silvia and Victor Ponce, who are now starring in sister show “Extravaganza” at Bally’s Las Vegas. Other new additions include comedian Alex Traisci, Wheel of Death act Navas, hand-to-hand performers Acrodream and aerial duo Luna Girls. “WOW” hits the stage at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Friday and at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The schedule will shift in September.

Also this week, Terry Fator took his new show “Who’s the Dummy Now?” to a new room at New York-New York. After initially setting up shop in the former “Zumanity” space, the singer, comedian and ventriloquist has shifted to the more intimate Liberty Loft, a 500-capacity room that is pivoting from a meetings and event space to full-fledged entertainment venue. Fator performs there at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The highly anticipated new Strip production “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live,” set to debut November 4 at the Luxor Theater, has unveiled its opening cast of performers from the TV competition spectacle. Comedian Preacher Lawson will serve as resident host and spoken word artist Brandon Leake, who won the most recent 15th season of “AGT” last year, will make a special five-week appearance to kick off the Vegas show. Joining them will be singer Kodi Lee, knife-throwing duo Deadly Games, aerial artists Duo Transcend, mentalists the Clairvoyants, shadow performance group the Silhouettes and high-tech dance group Light Balance. The winner of the upcoming season 16 of the TV competition will also appear. The opening performance schedule is set for 7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and tickets starting at $49 are on sale now.

The country music residency by Reba McEntire, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn is wrapping it up in 2021. The final dates for “Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas” at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace are set for December 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 14 and 15, and tickets are on sale now. The wildly successful residency show from the two chart-busting acts initially launched in the summer of 2015. Its closure leaves Rod Stewart (returning October 6) and Jerry Seinfeld (no comeback dates yet) as the only resident acts with multiple years of experience at the Colosseum.

After selling out within one hour when presale tickets went on sale last week, the Lovers & Friends R&B and hip-hop festival has expanded to a second date on May 15, 2022, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on the northern end of the Strip. Ticket info is available at loversandfriendsfest.com.

The legend Gilbert Gottfried is setting up in Downtown Las Vegas. The comedian’s “Dirty Comedy Festival” will take over the Comedy Works at the Plaza on October 15 and 16, featuring some of his favorite performers including Bobby Slayton, Thea Vidale and Patty Rosborough. Tickets start at $30 and are on sale now.

Here’s a bunch of recently announced Las Vegas concert events to add to your calendar: Comedy ventriloquist Jeff Dunham returns to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace after a really long time away on September 26, October 17, November 14 and December 9; Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is set to take the stage at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade on November 20; El Alfa will wrap up its world tour at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan on November 21; and funnyman Nate Bargatze will be back at Encore Theater at Wynn for two standup sets in one night on December 9.