Las Vegas City Council OKs projects for affordable apartments and luxury homes

The Las Vegas City Council today approved an affordable-housing complex that will include 144 units in two four-story buildings. Council members OK’d the proposal unanimously.

During a public hearing, TaShika Lawson of Las Vegas questioned whether the complex would be truly affordable for low-income residents.

“As an actual person who grew up here, I would like to be able to address that issue,” Lawson said. “Is this going to be true affordable housing or is this going to be affordable housing by standards that our working, struggling families that are currently in this pandemic can't afford?”

The council also approved a 199-lot subdivision of single-family homes by Toll Brothers, a luxury homebuilder, on about 56 acres at Elkhorn Road and Jones Boulevard. The homes are expected to sell for $800,000 or more, the builder said.