Nevada Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in overnight hit-and-run

A person riding a scooter was killed in a hit-and-run early today near Nellis Air Force Base, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A vehicle was headed south on Las Vegas Boulevard near Beesley Drive about 2 a.m. when it hit the pedestrian, who was riding a Razor scooter on the shoulder, the patrol said. The vehicle did not stop, the patrol said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will release their name after family members have been notified.

Anyone with information should contact the Nevada Highway Patrol at 702-486-4100. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.