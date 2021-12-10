CES gadget show sees late surge in registrations

John Locher / AP

The Consumer Technology Association is seeing a late push for registrations for next month’s CES gadget show in Las Vegas.

The association, which owns and oversees the trade show, said 200 more exhibitors and about 10,000 more attendees have signed up over the past two weeks.

Show organizers now plan to welcome over 1,900 exhibitors. The group did not release the total number of attendees who have signed up.

One of the exhibitors to recently sign up is the social media platform TikTok, officials said.

The show will take place at various locations in Las Vegas from Jan. 5 through 8, though much of it will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall.

“The excitement continues to build as we get closer to the moment where the world’s most influential technology innovators meet in person with customers, media, investors and policymakers,” Gary Shapiro, president of the association, said in a statement.

A total of nearly 200 Fortune 500 companies are expected to be represented at the show.

During a normal year, the show would bring close to 170,000 people to Las Vegas. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the figure is expected to be lower next month.

The 2021 CES event was held virtually.

"We are grateful for our 40-year partnership and look forward to welcoming CES' attendees and exhibitors back to Las Vegas for an always exciting and impressive show," Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority spokeswoman Lori Nelson-Kraft said in a statement. "It’s great to see momentum building for the show amongst exhibitors and attendees.”