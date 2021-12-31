Suspects arrested in 2 slayings in separate robberies in Las Vegas

A pair of robbery suspects are in custody after fatally shooting their targeted victims on New Year's Eve in the parking garages of a Las Vegas Strip mall and a locals casino, according to Metro Police.

Officers received a call at about 1:30 p.m. referencing a robbery and shooting in the 3200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, homicide Lt. David Valenta said at a briefing.

Reports indicate a 66-year-old woman and her husband were exiting their vehicle when they were approached by a white or Hispanic male, Valenta said. An apparent argument ensued over the woman’s purse, and the unknown male produced a handgun and shot the woman.

The woman, whom police did not identify, was transported to University Medical Center where she later died, Valenta said. Her husband was uninjured. They were believed to be tourists.

Then, officers received a call at about 6:15 p.m. referencing a male gunshot victim at a casino parking garage in the 2400 block of West Sahara Avenue. The victim was taken to UMC, where he later died.

Police say the two suspects entered the garages to commit a robbery and, in the process, shot the victims. Both were arrested without incident.

The identification of the victims, as well as their cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.