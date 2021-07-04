Las Vegas officer injured in shooting at stadium, expected to survive

A Metro Police officer who was shot while responding to a disturbance overnight during a concert at Allegiant Stadium is expected to survive, officials said early this morning.

The wounded officer and a second officer who was injured were transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Capt. Yasenia Yatomi said. The second officer suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Yatomi said a group of officers were escorting a concertgoer displaying erratic behavior to a security office when a struggle ensued and the suspect was able to discharge an officer's weapon. The suspect is being evaluated at UMC.

The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. at the venue in the 3300 block of Al Davis Way during a concert from electric dance music artist Illenium. It was the first show held at the new football stadium just off the Strip.

Additional information was not immediately expected.